‘SnOMG!’: Mammoth Mountain expecting 10 feet of snow as powerful storm dumps on Sierra Nevada

Mammoth Mountain is expecting up to 10 feet of snow over the next few days as a powerful winter storm continued to blow through the Sierra Nevada.

As of noon Wednesday, the atmospheric river-fueled weather system had dumped more than 3 feet of new snow on the mountain, with 2 feet coming overnight, according to the resort’s website.

“SnOMG!” a post on the mountain’s Facebook page read Wednesday. “The dumpage continues with another 10ish inches since early this morning bringing totals to about 29-36” and counting.”

Another 5 to 6 inches was reported within the next two hours.

More fresh powder is on the way, and totals from the storm are expected to approach 10 feet by the end of the week, according to a Mammoth Mountain spokesman.

A blizzard warning went into effect for the region Tuesday night and is scheduled to last through Friday morning. During that time, the National Weather Service warned of the potential for heavy snowfall, high winds and mountain whiteout conditions.

Forecasters also warned of extreme avalanche danger in the backcountry of the Eastern Sierra range.

Between whiteout conditions and a blizzard warning, Mammoth Mountain operations will likely be limited through the end of the week.

Only five chair lifts and 17 trails were open as of mid-day Wednesday, accessible from Canyon and Eagle lodges. Operations aren’t expected at Main Lodge for the day.

Resort officials also warned that indoor lodge capacity remains limited due to the ongoing pandemic, meaning visitors should be prepared to spend all day outdoors.

Temperatures are forecast to hover in the 10s and 20s through Saturday.

Travel to the area will also be difficult or even impossible at times, especially for those coming from Southern California. Highway 395 — the main road to Mammoth — has been shut down in most of Mono County due to the the heavy snow and dangerous road conditions.

As of late Wednesday morning, the northbound highway was closed from Gorge Road in Inyo County to the Nevada State Line, while all southbound lanes were shut down between State Route 203 and the Nevada State Line.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last, but Caltrans tweeted that crews are working to clear and reopen the roads.

District 9 on Duty: Caltrans crews are manning the road closure points on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County.



Picture Credit: Brad Larson & Phil Graham pic.twitter.com/B7tLGR0CxT — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) January 27, 2021

Because of the conditions, Mammoth is urging anyone planning on heading to the mountain to take the proper precautions.

“Planning ahead is more important than ever. Dress warm, be patient, ski and ride with caution, and enjoy what looks to be some deep pow days ahead,” the resort’s website stated.

Officials there also reminded skiers and snowboards that they must purchase their lift passes in advance, except for passholders who do not need a reservation.

The winter weather comes just days after California relaxed the regional stay-at-home order, allowing Mammoth and other areas to rescind state-imposed restrictions on lodging and hotels for leisure visitors.