A group of disabled dogs from Huntington Beach are being honored with a special an award and a photo in an upcoming charity calendar.

The “Unstoppable Dogs,” Peedy, Pop, Zeek and Little Eddie, will be featured in the 2024 Walkin Pets Calendar — a special calendar published each year that raises money to help disabled and injured pets in need get wheelchairs.

Walkin’ Pets is a maker of mobility products for disabled animals. The company says it’s helped nearly 2 million animals enjoy active, healthier lifestyles in its 20 years of doing business.

The Unstoppable Dogs crew has a large following on social media and has been featured by popular animal interest account, the Dodo. They were among hundreds of entries from 26 countries across the globe hoping to be featured in the upcoming calendar.

As part of their selection, the Unstoppable Dogs and their owner were also chosen to receive the calendar’s “Hero Award,” which goes to a person that opens their home to dogs with special needs.

Debbie, the owner of the dogs, has opened her home to dogs with special needs, “taking them under her wings and showing them unconditional love,” Walkin’ Pets says.

Debbie described the journey with the dogs as an incredible experience that is heartwarming and wonderful, but also emotional.

“None of these dogs are letting their disabilities define who they are and their spirits are one of ability, perseverance, and courage that no disability can steal away,” she said. “Our mission is to inspire others to always strive to be your best, no boundaries, no limits. They are my inspiration every single day.”

The dogs all use Walkin’ Wheels wheelchairs and are able to experience the beach, waves and hiking trails thanks to them. She said each adventure she shares with the dogs is a testament to their resilience and determination.

The 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar is coming soon and is available for pre-order. All proceeds from the sale will be given to the Handicapped Pets Foundation.