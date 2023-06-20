Weeks after capturing the interest of the entire nation, a California family’s bounty of 1 million copper pennies has officially changed hands.

John and Elizabeth Reyes, who discovered the massive cache of precious metal coins in the home that previously belonged to Elizabeth’s father, say they’ve completed a transaction and the pennies are in the hands of their new owner.

The pennies were found in the crawlspace of the historic Pico-Union home where Elizabeth’s father, Fritz, lived with his brother for decades.

Since Fritz passed and his brother moved out, the Reyes family, alongside Elizabeth’s sister, cousin and their spouses, have been cleaning out the 1900s-era home to prep it for renovations.

While cleaning out a crawlspace, the family uncovered boxes, crates and bags of copper coins that Fritz had apparently stockpiled prior to the U.S. switching from copper to zinc pennies.

Fritz and his brother were German immigrants born in wartime who had seen firsthand what a material shortage looked like, John Reyes said. Fritz began collecting the copper pennies, hoping they would only gain value over time.

A California family is trying to figure out what to do with 1 million pennies discovered in the crawlspace of a loved one’s home in Los Angeles in 2022. (John Reyes)

While it was an exciting discovery, the thousands and thousands of pounds of pennies proved to be a bit more of a hassle than the busy family members had time for. So John listed them for sale online.

Although the total face value of the coins was only about $10,000, Reyes was asking for more than twice that, hoping that a collector or investor might be willing to buy a lottery ticket in the form of thousands of pennies.

Several bags of copper pennies are seen in the car of John Reyes, who discovered 1 million pennies inside the home of his father-in-law in Los Angeles. Reyes said a sale has been made. (KTLA)

Since sharing his story with KTLA, Reyes’ story went viral and they received dozens of offers.

He confirmed to KTLA that a buyer had been chosen and a transaction had been completed.

He did not specify the total sale price or how the buyer managed to haul the massive amount of coins out of their undisclosed hiding place in the Inland Empire.

The unidentified buyer is a collector, Reyes said.