Some CA cities want to reopen restaurants, churches, parks as 1st step in relaxing stay-at-home orders

A group of protesters, including Alma Villanueva, left, and Gigi Wilcox, right, stage a vehicle caravan protest April 22 in downtown Los Angeles calling on state and local officials to reopen the economy.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

More California communities are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to ease stay-at-home restrictions even as state officials say there still is no firm timetable to safely do so.

A group of cities in Stanislaus County sent Newsom a letter proposing some steps to loosen restrictions, saying “a reopening process that may fit, and make sense, for Los Angeles and our neighboring Bay Area regions does not work for our county. Stanislaus County is nothing like the regions of San Francisco or Los Angeles. “

The cities suggested a first phase of reopening parks, churches and other houses of worship, restaurants, car washes and some other businesses, all following strict social distancing rules.

“Restaurants would have seating limitations and operate on a reservation only basis; and automatic car washers would be reopened with similar precautions currently in place for drive through restaurant service and drive through COVID19 testing facilities,” they said in the letter.

