Sonoma County restaurant owner offers $21,000 in prizes to get employees vaccinated

A Sonoma County restaurant owner is offering a lucrative incentive for her employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Terri Stark, who co-owns Stark Reality Restaurants with her husband, Mark, is hosting a contest that will give away up to $21,000 in gift cards to workers who get vaccinated. The goal is to encourage all of the couple’s 486 employees to get inoculated.

A total of 21 gift cards — each worth $1,000 — will be split evenly among the seven Bay Area restaurants the Starks own. Vaccinated employees will be entered into a lottery, and winners will be announced in a Sept. 1 drawing.

About 85% of the staff across the seven restaurants are fully vaccinated, Stark said, but since she and her husband launched the contest on July 23, more than a dozen others have received their shots.

