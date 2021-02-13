South Bay shoreline shuttered due to flow of sewage from Tijuana

Aerial view of the Mexico-U.S. fence is seen in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California State, in the Pacific coast of Mexico, taken on June 5, 2020. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

When a storm pummeled the San Diego-Tijuana region two weeks ago, hundreds of millions of gallons of water laced with raw sewage, trash and industrial chemicals flowed over the border, shuttering beaches as far north as Coronado.

The shoreline stink and closures came as no surprise to residents of Imperial Beach, a city where swimming was prohibited at its main oceanfront for nearly half of 2020. The beach along Border Field State Park was closed for 295 days last year.

The South Bay shoreline was partially opened after the recent rains, only to be abruptly closed again on Wednesday as polluted water continued to leak out of Tijuana into the Pacific Ocean.

The problem is hardly new. For decades, Tijuana’s wastewater system has been overwhelmed by the city’s fast-expanding population. Thousands of homes, including makeshift villages along the border, have no plumbing and discharge feces, urine and trash directly into creeks and canyons that flow toward the border whenever it rains.

(L.A. Times)