Twelve-year-old Garrison Green is unlike any other preteen you’ll meet. While having brain surgery is not something every young boy can say they’ve conquered, it’s his attitude and zest for life that really sets him apart.

The San Diego County native has been playing baseball since he was young and fell in love with the sport.

“Baseball is more than a game,” Garrison said. “I pitch, I play first base and I play outfield. I love the game of baseball so much. I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember.”

“When Garrison is on the mound, I feel like everyone is pretty confident that this inning will be pretty quick,” said Ezekiel Gachalian, or EZ as his teammates call him. He’s been playing with Garrison for about six years.

Garrison says he focuses on two words, which are stitched on his glove: attitude and effort. He’s more than a good player; he’s also a standout teammate, friend, son and younger brother to an older sister who calls him one of his best friends.

“My brother and I, we’ve always been super close,” Kate Green said. “I love being an older sister to him.”

But, this young man and his bright personality can’t shine on the diamond right now.

“If you could imagine going from two hours earlier cheering for your kid on the baseball field, to praying he’s going to wake up, I mean it’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Garrison’s dad Ryan Green said.

On April 1, Garrison stepped up to the mound and pitched in a game no one will forget.

“These kids are throwing 65-70 mph,” Ryan said.

Garrison pitched a curveball, and his next pitch was a fastball that came right back at him.

“I didn’t expect a ball getting hit to his head can be that loud, it just shocked me and it was very scary,” said Gachalian, who was on the field when it happened.

“When the ball hit Garrison right in the head, even I kind of jumped up and I would say I’m normally one of the ‘it’s a rub some dirt on it’ kind of guy,” Garrison’s dad Ryan said.

“I threw a curveball and made him look foolish, l tried to speed him, but he actually sped me up and hit me in the head,” Garrison said with a smile like you wouldn’t know he was recovering from brain surgery.

After the impact, Ryan asked Garrison questions to ensure he didn’t have a concussion.

“I went through the concussion protocol with him and he answered every question flawlessly,” Ryan said. Garrison sat out the rest of the game, while his eight-man team continued to play in the Huntington Beach tournament with a teammate making a diving catch to get the W.

At this game, all of Garrison’s immediate family was there, even his mom and sister, who are usually away during games for his younger sister’s varsity dance commitments.

While the Green family of four was on their way home, they first had to encounter Interstate 5 which in Ryan’s words, is a “parking lot” on Saturdays. Garrison’s mom, Brooke Green, sat in the back of their car to try and keep Garrison awake, because she knew you shouldn’t sleep after a head injury. She said he started getting sleepier, and they drove to an urgent care, but it was closed. Garrison started vomiting, and they knew they needed to call 911.

“You can’t overreact as a parent, trust the instinct for sure,” Brooke Green said. She rode with her son in the ambulance, while Ryan and Kate drove to the hospital to meet them.

Garrison’s CT scans showed a brain bleed, and the team at Children’s Hospital of Orange County called in a neurosurgeon.

“I was at my son’s little league game, and he was actually playing for the Padres, which is his little league team here in Orange County, and we were walking off the field when I got the call from CHOC at Mission that we have this little boy who is 12 years old, so I rushed into the hospital, and saw this CT scan,” Dr. Suresh Magge, CHOC Co-director of Neuroscience Institute said. “This really hit close to home.”

Dr. Magge said the signs to watch out for when it comes to brain injuries are headaches, vomiting and sleepiness.

“In this situation, time is everything,” Dr. Magge said. “We made a cut on his head behind the hairline and then we were able to take a piece of skull off and remove the blood clot in its entirety. Once we got the blood clot out, his brain was able to re-expand, taking the pressure off the critical structures of his brain.”

“I’m just really happy with how he’s done and I think really all credit goes to his parents and his mom, who really recognized the signs and didn’t wait to get home first, they stopped, called 911,” Dr. Magge said.

In true Garrison fashion, he was right back to himself after brain surgery.

“The second they wheeled him out, literally him asking what time is our game tomorrow, does Coach Anthony need me to pitch?” Ryan Green said.

While Garrison felt like he could get back to playing baseball right away, the surgery forced him to rest, and get a new hairstyle.

But like every step of the way, Garrison wasn’t alone.

“What we did as a team, we shaved our heads for Garrison, because we saw that he shaved his head, and we just felt like that would be a good opportunity to show, to prove to ourselves that we are brothers, we will stick through everything together,” Gachalian said.

“This is all for you,” one teammate said, on a recorded video of all of Garrison’s teammates shaving their heads.

“This is my yearlong hair I really took pride in, but I’m shaving it off for you Gary,” Gachalian said. Garrison’s teammates surprised him and shaved their heads as well.

“Doing this for you G,” another teammate said. Garrison’s reaction to his teammate’s shaved heads was all captured on video.

“I see all of them have buzzed heads, I’m an emotional guy, so I break down, it just really showed me how much … they’re not technically my brothers, in my mind they’re 100% my brothers,” Garrison said.

Until Garrison can play contact sports again, he’s exchanged his metal bat for a plastic one.

“I was like wondering what can I do in my off time, and I thought of this wiffleball league,” Garrison said. His teammates have joined in, giving Garrison an opportunity to play on the field, before he can play baseball again.

“If you want to take three steps forward you’ll take five steps back, and I didn’t want that to happen so I knew that there was a process and this is just one year of the many years that I will live, that I can’t play baseball,” Garrison said.

“Wiffle ball gave him like a new something to look forward to,” Gachalian said.

“What they’ve done for me is so special, it really shows me that relationships are very important and the friendships you make out of it are very important,” Garrison said.

“He’s always been wise behind his years, always been very mature,” Brooke Green said. “And always loved baseball.”

“It’s all just about family and like always being there for each other, so definitely it’s helped me put things into perspective,” Kate Green said.

“Baseball was very important to me before April 1st, but now if you ask me, something that’s more important than baseball, is my friends, the relationships that you make off the field and on the field, you’re with these guys all the time, baseball is an amazing sport, I think it’s the best sport in the world, but your friendships can last forever,” Garrison said.