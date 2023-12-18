Southern Californians can expect a rainy week as they prepare for Christmas.

Two storms are headed to the area, first a weaker system expected to hit overnight Monday and then the second Tuesday night.

While the first storm is expected to bring “light rain” to most areas, the second “looks more impactful and has the potential to bring more significant flood-related impacts to the area with moderate to heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty southeast winds,” the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service released this map of projected rainfall totals from a coming storm on Dec. 17, 2023.

From Tuesday through Friday night, much of the Southland is expected to get 3 to 4 inches of rain, the NWS said. The first storm, meanwhile, will probably produce less than an inch of rain in most places.

For both storms, snow levels are expected to stay at 7,500 to 9,000 feet.

However, it’s important to note that the second storm could behave unpredictably, as it’s what the NWS calls a “cutoff low,” meaning it’s cut off from the western current and can be essentially stationary for days.

“That’s the tricky thing about today’s forecast,” said KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo. “