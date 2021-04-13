Speeding driver fleeing officers crashes, wedges Maserati under Oakland freeway: CHP

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows the scene where a man fleeing from the CHP totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 12, 2021. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said Tuesday.

“The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati … not so lucky,” the CHP said in a social media post that included photos of the mangled luxury vehicle.

Police say the 32-year-old man was speeding on a highway Monday when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph (160 kph) and then exited the freeway, veering over a curve, up the embankment and ending up just beneath the freeway, Officer David Arias, a spokesman for the CHP in Oakland, said Tuesday.

The man, who was alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, Arias said.

“It was a miracle he didn’t get more injuries because the whole area where his head would have been caved in. He must have ducked or something,” he said.

Arias said the man faces charges for reckless evading.