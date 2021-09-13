Squaw Valley ski resort will retire name determined to be offensive and become Palisades Tahoe

The historic Squaw Valley ski resort near Lake Tahoe will be renamed Palisades Tahoe after its owners determined that the term “squaw” was offensive to Indigenous woman.

“This name change reflects who we are as a ski resort and community,” said Dee Byrne, president and chief operating officer of the resort. “We have a reputation for being progressive and boundary-breaking when it comes to feats of skiing and snowboarding. We have proven that those values go beyond the snow for us.”

The new name — meaning steep, high cliffs — is a reference to the sheer granite faces and chutes around the resort. The new logo resembles an eagle above two mountain peaks. The name will represent both the current Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts in Northern California.

The name change comes about a year after the Washington NFL franchise dropped its “Redskins” moniker and Indian head logo following decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all spoke out against the previous name, which the franchise adopted in 1933 when the team was based in Boston. The franchise is expected to announce its new name in 2022.

