Standardized testing will go on for 4.3M California students, despite concerns over increasing stress

Students work on their laptop computers on Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic School in La Puente, California, where pre-kindergarten to second grade students in need of special services returned to the classroom for in-person instruction. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite deep concerns over elevating student stress just as children are returning to school, standardized testing will take place this spring for about 4.3 million California students.

With limited options, the state Board of Education voted against pursuing a blanket waiver from the federal government to suspend mandated standardized testing after the Biden administration released guidance this week that encouraged states to move forward with testing — but come up with ways to ease the process.

The decision Wednesday came after educators and parents pleaded with board members to cancel testing — while others stressed the importance of capturing the extent of learning loss during pandemic-forced campus closures.

Without end-of-year assessments, some board members said, educators would miss critical testing data points for the second straight year. Tests were canceled in 2020 at the onset of campus closures.

