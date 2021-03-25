Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines; Those 50 and older become eligible April 1

Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines — with those 50 and older becoming eligible earlier, on April 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said in a statement. “This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms.”

The major expansion comes after the state allowed those aged 16 to 64 with certain health conditions and disabilities to sign up for the shots on March 15.

Health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, people 65 and older, and workers in food, agriculture, education, child care and emergency services sectors were already being vaccinated.

“We are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us with today’s announcement and with vaccine supplies expected to increase dramatically in the months ahead,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “However, we are not there yet. It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.”

Newsom had announced somewhat abruptly on Jan. 25 that the state would move to age-based eligibility after shots are received by older residents and essential workers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.