Starting April 15, California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings

Gareth Emery performs during Gareth Emery’s Drive-In Concert At City National Grove Of Anaheim at City National Grove of Anaheim on December 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15.

The decision is a sharp turnaround from the slow pace California has taken on lifting restrictions, and comes as the governor urges people to continue being vigilant about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

To attend indoor gatherings, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination. California has administered nearly 19 million doses and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated in a state with nearly 40 million residents. But only people 50 and over are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now. Adults 16 and older won’t be eligible until April 15.

Under the new rules, how many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. The state divides counties into four color-coded tiers based on how widespread the virus is in those places.

Here are California’s new rules on indoor live events or performances beginning April 15, for venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people:

In the purple tier : indoor live events or performances are not allowed.

: indoor live events or performances are not allowed. In the red tier: capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, but capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, but capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the orange tier: capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, but it increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, but it increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the yellow tier: capacity in limited to 25% or 300 people, but it increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

For larger venues:

In the red tier: testing or proof of vaccination is required, and capacity is limited to 20%.

testing or proof of vaccination is required, and capacity is limited to 20%. In the orange tier: capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, but it increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, but it increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the yellow tier: capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, and it increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

In addition to the capacity limits, venues will have to make modifications like requiring advance ticket purchases, setting up designated areas for eating and drinking, and limiting attendance to in-state visitors.

Here are the state’s new rules on private events or meetings like wedding receptions or conferences beginning April 15:

In the purple tier : private gatherings are only allowed outdoors and capacity is limited to 25 people. But if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, capacity goes up to 100 people.

: private gatherings are only allowed outdoors and capacity is limited to 25 people. But if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, capacity goes up to 100 people. In the red tier: indoor gatherings are allowed with capacity limited to 100 people if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, or 200 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

indoor gatherings are allowed with capacity limited to 100 people if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, or 200 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the orange tier: indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination, but capacity is limited to 150 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, or 300 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

indoor activities are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination, but capacity is limited to 150 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, or 300 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the yellow tier: indoor gatherings are allowed if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination; capacity is limited to 200 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and capacity increases to 400 if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

If venues separate people into sections, people in the “fully vaccinated” section can sit shoulder to shoulder but they still must wear masks, according to state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

“This is really going to be a pathway to allowing venues to meet the capacity limits,” Aragón said.

At first, people will have to bring their vaccination card with them, according to Aragón. But “we anticipate that in the future that the solution will be digital,” meaning people could potentially show proof of vaccination on their mobile phones.

Private events, including receptions or conferences, are allowed only outdoors in the purple tier and will be limited to 25 people. They’re allowed indoors in the red tier, but limited to 50 people. However, that capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

Only three of California’s 58 counties are in the purple tier. Most are in the red tier. But big population centers like San Francisco, Santa Clara County and Los Angeles County are in the orange tier.

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared at a San Diego vaccination site Friday to highlight inoculation efforts in the country’s most populous state. The previous day Newsom, a Democrat, received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as he became eligible with other people in their 50s and early 60s to make an appointment.

Newsom said he couldn’t recall which arm was poked as neither hurt.

“I took the vaccine 24 hours ago. Honestly, slept like a baby, feel great,” he said. “If you are 50 or older please go take the time to prepare to get a vaccine, we’re not going to get to herd immunity, we’re not going to get back to that semblance of normalcy unless we get more people vaccinated.”