The State of California is sending millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to schools as students as students and faculty return from spring break.

More than 14.3 million at-home tests have been distributed to schools over the last month, as an estimated 7.2 million students and staff return from break.

The distribution of tests is coordinated with local county education offices and is a pillar of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s SMARTER Plan, which manages stockpiles and distribution of COVID-19 testing and vaccination supplies.

“California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” Newsom said in a news release. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.”

The state has also made available millions of face coverings available to any school in need, in addition to the at-home tests.

The total number of tests distributed across the state is based off of the total number of students and staff in each county, the governor’s office said.