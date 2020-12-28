SoCal’s ICU capacity still at 0% as holiday surge pushes hospitals to the breaking point

A holiday surge in coronavirus cases may result in extended stay-at-home orders for Southern California and other areas.

The earliest date that Southern California could have become eligible to exit the existing order was Monday, but state officials said Sunday that the region and several other areas of the state would likely have to remain under the order for several more weeks as the recent surge pushes hospitals to the breaking point.

The restrictions include reduced capacity at retail stores; the closure of some businesses including hair salons, nail salons, card rooms, museums, zoos and aquariums; and a prohibition on most gatherings, hotel stays for tourism and outdoor restaurant dining.

For the stay-at-home orders to be lifted, regions are required to have ICU capacity projections to be 15% or above. In the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions, the current available ICU capacity stands at 0%.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.