Stir-crazy Californians are descending on Arizona’s Lake Havasu in big numbers

Boats pass through a channel in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., on May 9. The city has been crowded by an influx of Californians over the last few weekends.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Every year, the seasons in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., are marked by the arrival and departure of tourists.

The retirees with second homes fly down in the fall and leave in April, right around the time spring breakers descend upon Lake Havasu, the 19,300-acre turquoise oasis that straddles the California-Arizona border.

This spring, though, there were no college revelers shotgunning cans of beer on pontoon boats. The lake was relatively quiet in March as the usual visitors self-quarantined at home. The city’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism, suffered.

And then came the Californians.

