A man believed to be Deavonte Kimble was taken into custody by police on Jan. 4, 2023, in Studio City. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized a large cache of assault rifles, other firearms and ammunition in Studio City on Wednesday.

The seizure began with the investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon — in this case, a firearm — on Dec. 29. Authorities later obtained a warrant to search a home in the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive, the LAPD said in a press release.

The joint LAPD/ATF task force found multiple assault rifles, handguns, three suppressors, high-capacity magazines, components for assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition, the release said.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 5, 2023, released a photo of the cache of firearms they seized the day before.

Deavonte Kimble and Max Lord, both 30-year-old Los Angeles residents, were arrested.

Kimble, who was the subject of the warrant, barricaded himself inside the home and temporarily refused to come out when officers tried to serve the warrant, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Another man, presumably Lord, exited the home upon the arrival of police.

After a standoff, Kimble was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail has been revoked because he is currently on parole. He is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Lord faces a charge of possession of assault rifles, and he is free on $35,000 bail. He is due to appear in Van Nuys Municipal Court on Jan. 25.

While police declined to provide more information to KTLA, it is possible that both Kimble and Lord are figures within the hip-hop industry.

Lord shares a name with a popular music producer who is a member of the 808 Mafia production collective and has worked with artists like Juice WRLD and G Herbo. The producer did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kimble was arrested in Chicago with Herbo (real name Herbert Randall Wright III) for allegedly possessing loaded guns in 2018, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In the 2018 case, prosecutors described Kimble as a Compton native and music producer, and he is listed as a producer on Herbo’s album “25.”

Kimble could not be reached at either of two numbers associated with him.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Smith at 213-473-0408.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.