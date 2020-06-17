1  of  2
Stockton stepmom arrested on suspicion of torture, child abuse in 7-year-old girl’s death

A Stockton woman has been arrested in the child-abuse death of her 7-year-old stepdaughter, who was found dead last month in the garage of their Central Valley home, police said.

Takiesha Williams is seen in a booking photo released by Stockton police.
Takiesha Williams, 38, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on six counts of felony child abuse and one count of torture, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement.

Williams’ arrest comes three weeks after the child’s father, Billy Dee Williams, was arrested May 23 when officers were sent to check on the child’s welfare and pronounced her dead at the scene. He remains in custody, police said Wednesday.

The girl was identified as Billie Williams. Five other children at the home were taken into protective custody, police said at the time.

Officials have not given the exact cause of the girl’s death but police say investigators believe she was severely abused.

