The atmospheric river storm sweeping across California is starting to produce moderate rainfall in many areas, particularly in the northern part of the state and along the Central Coast as of midday on Wednesday.

By the time the skies clear for the weekend, meteorologists expect two to four inches of total rainfall in coastal cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego with higher totals in the four to eight-inch range in the foothills and mountains.

A map showing rainfall totals in California on Dec. 20, 2023. (NWS)

Here are the 24-hour rainfall totals as of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday as recorded by the National Weather Service. These numbers will be updated throughout the day.

Alhambra = .08”

Beverly Hills = .29”

Calabasas = .28”

Camarillo = .59”

Cambria = 1.89”

Canoga Park = .32”

Castaic = .55”

Concord = .20”

Culver City = .30”

Irvine = .04”

Laguna Niguel = .12”

Lancaster = .02”

Los Angeles (Downtown) = .27”

Los Angeles International Airport = LAX = .17”

Los Gatos = .95”

Marin = 1.54”

Mill Valley = 1.53”

Montecito Hills = 2.73”

Moorpark = .74”

Newhall = .50”

Oakland = .80”

Oceanside = .04”

Palo Alto = .59”

Pasadena = .24

Paso Robles = 1.01”

Redwood City = 1.02”

Sacramento = .58”

San Diego = 0.0”

San Francisco = 1.08”

San Jose = .59”

San Luis Obispo = 1.19”

Santa Barbara = 1.74”

Santa Monica Pier = .25

Santa Rosa = 1.35”

Simi Valley = .31”

Stockton = .06”

Thousand Oaks = .68”

Van Nuys = .69”

Ventura = .47”

The Weather Service says flash flooding is possible in narrow canyons and gullies and along fire burn scars. A Flood Advisory has been issued for a large swath of the Central Coast until noon on Wednesday.