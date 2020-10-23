Strong winds to bring dangerous fire weather to much of Northern California

Smoke hangs amongst charred trees on the hillside behind a vineyard in Napa Valley on Sept. 28, 2020. (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Northern California’s latest fire-prevention power shutoffs are ending but forecasters warn there will be another round of gusty offshore winds that post serious fire danger starting late in the weekend.

About three-quarters of the 31,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers who were blacked out Wednesday night had power restored by Thursday evening and the remainder are expected to be powered up Friday. PG&E advises that a potentially larger public safety power shutoff could begin Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says the San Francisco Bay Area will have initial winds Sunday afternoon and then a stronger burst that night.

The winds in Northern California may be the “strongest event of the year, so far,” and will be accompanied by very low humidity, the weather service said in describing a red flag warning on Friday.

A fire weather watch is in effect from Sunday morning to the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The watch is for a massive area, including the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley, the northern Sierra Nevada foothills, and the Sierra Nevada north of highway 50, or the South Lake Tahoe area. Much of California farther north is under a fire weather watch as well.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue today as we see low humidity with locally gusty winds. Extreme fire weather conditions are going to be possible Sunday-Monday as strong winds are forecasted with low humidity. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/VyozLpbb2T — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2020

Southern California will see “damaging” Santa Ana winds around the same time.

The mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see gusts of up to 75 mph, and even the coastal areas could see gusts of 50 mph.

The San Bernardino Mountains, the northern Inland Empire, the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange County will also be affected by the winds.

Winds expected to increase this weekend over #socal and then transition into a #SantaAnawinds on Monday and Tuesday #cawx pic.twitter.com/LJSvNJ4AK0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 22, 2020

Fire weather watch for much of Northwest California starting at 11a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UZiyh8tDhP — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) October 22, 2020