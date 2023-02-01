A new study from Money Geek revealed the economic toll crime has had on multiple cities nationwide. Due to their low crime cost per capita, six California cities were ranked among the safest cities in America.

Those cities were Sunnyvale, West Covina, Jurupa Valley, El Monte, Rancho Cucamonga and Glendale.

Researchers determined that the lower a city’s crime cost per capita was, the safer it was.

A team of analysts at Money Geek determined the ranking by analyzing FBI crime statistics from December 2022 for 263 cities and calculated the cost of crime in each area.

Money Geek determined that the cost of crime includes medical and mental health care needs, damage or loss of property, police and corrections costs and other factors. Violent crimes typically cost more than nonviolent crimes.

The weight that falls on a community also depends on the types of crimes and the city’s location.

The Top 15 Safest Cities

City Name Crime Cost Per Capita Naperville, Illinois $156 Sunnyvale, California $156 West Covina, California $181 Carmel, Indiana $205 Glendale, Arizona $210 Meridian, Idaho $230 Provo, Utah $245 Joliet, Illinois $247 Jurupa Valley, California $253 Sugar Land, Texas $260 McAllen, Texas $268 El Monte, California $277 Rancho Cucamonga, California $283 Glendale, California $299 Pearland, Texas $302

The top 15 dangerous cities were ranked by the highest cost of crime per capita.

City Name Crime Cost Per Capita St. Louis, Missouri $8,457 Mobile, Alabama $8,014 Birmingham, Alabama $7,900 Baltimore, Maryland $7,230 Detroit, Michigan $6,780 Cleveland, Ohio $6,491 New Orleans, Louisiana $6,444 Shreveport, Louisiana $6,344 Baton Rouge, Louisiana $5,739 Little Rock, Arkanasas $5,374 Oakland, California $5,329 Milwaukee, Wisconsin $5,243 Kansas City, Missouri $4,884 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $4,755

No large cities — which Money Geek defines as a place with more than 300,000 people — made the study’s top 10 safest cities list, but researchers determined that these were the safest.

Honolulu, HI – $528 (crime cost per capita) Virginia Beach, VA – $550 (crime cost per capita) Henderson, NV – $805 (crime cost per capita) El Paso, TX – $837 (crime cost per capita) New York, NY – $863 (crime cost per capita) San Diego, CA – $963 (crime cost per capita) Mesa, AZ – $1,069 (crime cost per capita) Charlotte, NC – $1,073 (crime cost per capita)