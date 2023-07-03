The first supermoon of 2023 brightened the skies above California Sunday night into Monday morning.

NASA said at 4:38 a.m. Pacific Time, the moon reached its closest point to the Earth and was directly opposite the sun in Earth’s longitude.

The supermoon as seen from San Juan Bautista, California on July 2, 2023. (@ericthomaschu via Storyful)

The moon’s closest point, called the perigee, is an average distance of about 226,000 miles from Earth.

“When a full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon – and that’s where we get a supermoon,” NASA says.

Three other supermoons will occur on Aug. 1, Aug. 30 and Sept. 29.