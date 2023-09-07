Another Californian woke up a multi-millionaire on Thursday.

A single ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing. The jackpot ticket was sold at a gas station in the 1700 block of Riverwalk Drive in Fortuna, California, lottery officials said.

The jackpot is worth $15 million.

There was also a ticket sold that matched five numbers, and the Mega number, that was sold at a 7-Eleven in the 24400 block of Ridgeroute in Laguna Hills. That ticket is worth $32,147.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2, 3, 16, 25, 41 and the Mega number is 12.

If you think you might get lucky, the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $7 million.