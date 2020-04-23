Suppliers cash in as California taxpayers hit with wildly inflated price of $12.74 per N95 mask

With personal protective equipment in short supply, California agencies are paying steep prices for coveted masks to protect state workers against the spread of the coronavirus.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

State agencies — and ultimately California taxpayers — are paying steep prices for coveted masks that protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as suppliers and middlemen cash in on the global shortage of medical equipment, according to a Times review of hundreds of state contracting records.

State officials are paying more than 300% above list prices as they navigate a marketplace rife with fraud and price gouging in search of millions of masks for healthcare workers, inmates and government employees deemed essential.

Last week, state transportation officials bought more than 1,400 masks at $12.74 each in what was described as an emergency purchase to ensure that road and maintenance workers were protected against the virus. The masks are N95 respirators made by the giant U.S. manufacturer 3M, according to the seller and purchase orders reviewed by The Times.

3M said it has not changed its prices, and the company’s highest suggested list price for common N95 models tops out at $3.40.

