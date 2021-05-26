Suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old Bay Area girl

K’Lea Davis appears in a GoFundMe page that states it was set up by her mother. The Bay Area girl was killed when she was just 12 years old.

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 12-year-old San Francisco Bay Area girl, authorities said.

The Antioch Police Department said in a statement late Tuesday that deputy U.S. marshals on a fugitive task force arrested Michael Dwayne Fritz at a house in Oakland.

Michael Dwayne Fritz appears in a photo released by the Antioch Police Department on May 25, 2021.

The department said there are no other suspects in the case, which will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week for consideration of charges.

Antioch police found the victim, K’Lea Davis, wounded in an upstairs bedroom of a residence on May 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contra Costa sheriff’s website showed Wednesday that Fritz’s birth year was 2002 and he was in a detention facility. It was not immediately known if had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe page set up to help her family pay funeral expenses raised more than $15,000 of a $20,000 goal as of early Wednesday.

“She was wise. She was loving. Nurturing,” the post states, describing her as “a leader.”

“She was ambitious and had a mind all of her own,” the page continues. “She loved spending time with her friends. She did hair and liked to dance.”