A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocks off a street in Moreno Valley where a deputy shot a suspect on Feb. 6, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A person was shot by at least one Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Moreno Valley Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue around 1 p.m.

Details about the actual shooting are limited at this time, but a law enforcement source told KTLA that the deputies involved were uninjured.

It’s unclear why deputies were in the area or what necessitated the call.

Video from an independent journalist on the scene showed multiple Sheriff’s Department units responding to the area and a section of the road being taped off from the public.

There have been reports that the person shot was killed, but KTLA has not confirmed those reports at this time.

Moreno Valley residents were urged to avoid the area while law enforcement was on the scene.