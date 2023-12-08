The start of the annual Christmas Parade in Bakersfield, California Thursday night was delayed after three paradegoers were struck and seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver.

The suspect, Alan Booth, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with felony charges of driving under the influence, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 21st and H streets at around 5:30 p.m.

In a news release late Thursday, the Bakersfield Police Department said officers who were in the area for the parade heard the suspect’s vehicle, a truck, accelerating and saw the vehicle hit the paradegoers. The victims were described by police as three men, ages 21, 42 and 77.

The scene of the crash at a Christmas parade in Bakersfield, California on Dec. 7, 2023. (KGET)

The incident occurred in front of Bakersfield Fire Department Station 1 and firefighters quickly rendered aid to the victims, police said.

The three victims were listed in stable condition on Friday.

The start of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade was delayed by about 45 minutes. It was rerouted and the parade began just before 7 p.m.