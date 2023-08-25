A man suspected of robbing two banks and attempting to rob two others in the Inland Empire has been arrested after a weekslong investigation.

Nathaniel Vincent Gallardo, 29, was apprehended by authorities Thursday in San Diego and booked into jail in connection with the robberies that took place in June and July in Riverside and Moreno Valley.

The first crime in Riverside took place on July 3, when the suspect, believed to be Gallardo, entered a Bank of America branch located on the 5200 block of Canyon Crest Drive. Gallardo allegedly passed the bank teller a note that said he was armed and was demanding money. The bank teller activated a hidden alarm and the suspect fled without receiving any cash.

Weeks later on July 27, the same suspect entered the Citibank branch located on the 3600 block of Central Avenue and passed a similar note to the teller. The bank employee handed over less than $1,000 and then the suspect fled the scene.

Then on July 31, he entered a US Bank branch on the 9800 block of Magnolia Avenue and passed another note to the teller. The employee complied and handed about $2,000 in cash.

Detectives began investigating and determined that the crimes were likely related. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that a similar attempted robbery took place on June 15 in Moreno Valley.

Over the course of the investigation, Gallardo was identified as the suspect in all four crimes.

On Thursday, officers assigned to the Riverside Police Department’s Multi-Enforcement Tactical Response Operations team, alongside a United States Marshals task force, took Gallardo into custody in San Diego. He was “safely apprehended” and booked into jail to await two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bail and is due in court on Monday, according to jail records.