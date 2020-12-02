Swarm of quakes rattles California-Nevada border region, with strongest at magnitude 5.1

A 5.1 quake rattled a remote region near California’s border with Nevada on Dec. 1, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A swarm of at least 10 quakes rattled a remote region near California’s border with Nevada, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The largest earthquake was a magnitude 5.1 at a depth of about 3.1 miles. It occurred about 15 miles from Mina in Nevada and about 115 miles from South Lake Tahoe in California.

It was the first in a series of quakes that began at 3:32 p.m., according to USGS.

About 10 temblors followed, two measuring 4.3 and several in the 2 and 3 range.

Residents reported feeling weak to light shaking in the Mono Lake, Fresno and Yosemite National Park areas, according to data from USGS.

