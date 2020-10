A magnitude 4.9 that struck after 5 p.m. near the town of Westmoreland on Sept. 30, 2020. (USGS)

A swarm of small earthquakes struck a region of Imperial County south of the Salton Sea on Wednesday.

The biggest of the temblors measured magnitude 4.9 and struck after 5 p.m. near the town of Westmoreland.

There were other, smaller quakes, including at least 10 that measured greater than magnitude 3.0.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes were largely felt in relatively remote regions of Imperial and Riverside counties.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas. It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms. So far largest is M4.4. Too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 30, 2020

None of the earthquakes that have been happening in the Imperial Valley are anywhere near the San Andreas fault. They are in the Brawley Seismic Zone – a network of small faults that connect the San Andreas and Imperial faults. Historically largest Brawley event was M5.8 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) October 1, 2020