After a two-year closure of Hearst Castle, the landmark is allowing people to come over for a swim.

The pool was once visited by Hollywood legends like Joan Crawford, Howard Hughes and Charlie Chaplin.

You have the chance to go behind the scenes and swim in the San Simeon, California, pool.

But it’ll cost you.

First, you have to be a member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle, which costs $500 annually. After that, you can book a reservation for $1,000, which gives you access to the iconic Neptune pool.

Those who qualify and are interested can book their reservation online. There are a limited amount of tickets available.

The first swim event is the Hollywood at Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Swim on Aug. 19.

Hollywood insiders like Nigel Lythgoe, the executive producer of “American Idol” and the creator of “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grace and Frankie” actress June Diane Raphael and her husband, actor Paul Scheer from “The League,” and more will be in attendance.

No more than 50 people are allowed to attend.

The Neptune Pool Swim takes place on Aug. 26, which is more of a relaxed event. No more than 40 people are allowed.

Proceeds from the two events will benefit the foundation which helps support the “conservation and restoration of Hearst Castle.” It also provides programs for underserved middle school students.

Hearst Castle was the residence of American businessman William Randolph Hearst, famously known for developing the country’s largest newspaper chain and media company, Hearst Communications.

Hearst died in 1951.