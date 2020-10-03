Tahoe ski resort reverses parking policy after legal fights

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo shows Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Daisy Nguyen,File)

This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo shows Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Daisy Nguyen,File)

Free parking is as precious to some skiers as virgin mountain powder. And it will be back this winter at one Lake Tahoe resort.

But not before its corporate owner waged an expensive year-long legal battle with two season pass holders at Northstar California who claimed they’d been defrauded by a sudden change in parking policy.

One of the plaintiffs won a judgment for about $800.

The other — an 80-year-old attorney — came away with nothing when he agreed to drop his lawsuit against Vail Resorts for fear of being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter