Teen fatally shot while driving through Fresno neighborhood; police searching for shooter

Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot and killed while driving in central California.

Officers responding Monday evening to reports of a shooting found a car with two occupants crashed into a hedge in the front yard of a home in Fresno.

The 17-year-old driver had a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger was unhurt. He told investigators he had passed out during the shooting and was unable to see who shot at the car.

Multiple bullet casings were found, but the number of shooters and shots fired were unknown.