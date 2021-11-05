Teen wounded, another arrested in Turlock high school knife attack

A knife attack at a Central California high school has sent one teenage boy to the hospital with numerous stab wounds and another to juvenile hall to face attempted homicide charges, police said Friday.

A school resource officer responded to the fight between students at Turlock High School’s sports field within minutes Friday morning and detained the suspect, said Sgt. Michael Parmley, a spokesman for the city’s police department.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was listed in stable condition, Parmley said.

The attacker was treated for a hand injury before before being booked at the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and were investigating a motive for the attack, Parmley said.

The teens were not identified because they are juveniles, he said.

The school was placed on lockdown while investigators processed the scene.

Jazzlynne Mendoza told KCRA-TV she saw the students fight in the middle of a grass field while going to her next class.

“They’re just fighting and then we see (an) object,” she said. “He just starts stabbing him in his neck, his back, his stomach and as the other kid is trying to pull away he’s grabbing him from his shirt and stabbing him, stabbing him. Until the dude just ran away.”

The Turlock Unified School District issued a statement, saying it will provide counselors to support the students and staff members who witnessed the attack.