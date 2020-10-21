Teens accused of assaulting 2 people at pro-Trump rally in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police detained two teenagers Sunday after an altercation was reported at a pro-Trump rally.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Police detained two teenagers after authorities said they assaulted at least two people at a pro-Trump rally over the weekend in Palm Springs.

A car of young people confronted a small group of President Trump’s supporters who were advocating for the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, and “an altercation ensued” with at least two of the youths, Palm Springs Police Lt. William Hutchinson said.

According to rally organizer Toni Ringlein, the people in the car yelled obscenities at the crowd.

“You could tell they were trying to agitate us,” Ringlein said. “And we don’t engage with them — just, ‘No, go on,’ ” she said.

