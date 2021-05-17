Tesla ‘under review’ by California DMV, could face penalties if self-driving claims violated regulations

Tesla is “under review” by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to determine whether the company misleads customers by advertising its “full self-driving capability” option, the agency told The Times.

A Tesla equipped with the $10,000 FSD package can change lanes, take highway exit ramps, and stop at traffic lights and stop signs on its own, the company says. However, it is not capable of fully driving itself, according to widely accepted engineering standards.

Asked for detail, DMV spokesperson Anita Gore said via email, “The DMV cannot comment on the pending review.” She did list the penalties that might be applied if a company is found to have violated DMV regulations that prohibit misleading advertising concerning automated vehicles.

In small print, Tesla says on its website that FSD “does not make the car autonomous” and that “active supervision” is required by the driver. But social media are rife with videos showing drivers, mostly young men, overcoming Tesla’s easily-defeated driver monitoring system to crawl into the back seat and let the Tesla “drive itself” down public highways.

