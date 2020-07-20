Tests reveal coronavirus in Yosemite National Park’s sewage

No employee or resident has tested positive at Yosemite National Park’s health clinic, and no visitors have reported being sick since the park began reopening last month, but tests of the park’s raw sewage have confirmed the presence of the virus.

Dozens of people are believed to have been infected.

Health officials began taking samples of untreated wastewater to a lab, which told the county it’s possible about 170 people were infected in Yosemite Valley, based on how much virus was found in samples, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The public health officer for Mariposa County, Eric Sergienko, who is overseeing coronavirus testing in the Yosemite area, said the emergence of the coronavirus will not likely lead to policy changes because the park is already following local and state restrictions.

Sergienko said he believes the confirmed presence of the virus in Yosemite can be attributed to visitors and that he hopes the discovery will make people more vigilant.