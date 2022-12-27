Of all the classic restaurants in California, one 120-year old tavern in a small beach town has stolen Guy Fieri’s heart.

Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The show, which is in its 42nd season, focuses on finding the best local food spots around the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has featured hundreds of restaurants in California, so picking a single favorite is challenging. According to Mashed, the best of them is Duarte’s Tavern in Pescadero.

The classic restaurant is best known for its comforting seafood dishes. “Guy is convinced that this fourth-generation family-owned tavern, which uses locally sourced produce and seafood, makes the best Crab Cioppino,” the Food Network writes.

Fieri also likes the abalone sandwich served on sourdough bread, according to the Food Network. Make sure to leave room for a slice of olallieberry pie for dessert.

Duarte’s won a James Beard Award in 2003 for American Classic Restaurant.

Fieri knows California’s food scene well. He grew up in Humboldt County and now lives in Santa Rosa with his family. He has been active in wildfire relief efforts in recent years, often cooking for firefighters and evacuees.

Fieri owns several restaurants in the state, including a “Flavortown Kitchen” delivery operation, a “Chicken Guy” at Levi’s Stadium, and several vendors at the Burbank airport.