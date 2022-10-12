On Oct. 26, 2022, MagicBand+ makes its momentous debut at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. (Winston Suk/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26.

The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park.

Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting price of $34.99.

Starting Oct. 19, eligible Magic Key Holders, cast members and Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase the device at select locations, the theme park announced.

Also, for a limited time, Magic Key holders can get a Magicband with a unique design and light-up sequence.

Magic Key holders are people that have an annual theme park pass.

Eligible discounts will be applicable for the purchases.

The theme park announced that the new device would be available in “more than 18 collectible colors and designs,” including five designs exclusive to Disneyland.

The technology will come to life day and night, allowing guests to interact with certain features within the theme parks, such as Avengers campus in Disney California Adventure Park, the theme park said.

A new interactive game in Galaxy’s Edge will also launch with MagicBand+. When wearing the band, guests can participate in the interactive quest to collect bounties throughout the land.

Magicband+ will also be interactive with new nighttime shows, “World of Color – One” and “Wondrous Journeys,” which will debut at both theme parks during the Disney100 celebration kicking off in January 2023.

Magicband+ has been available at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando since 2013.