The Incredible Hulk appeared for the first time at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure theme park on Sept. 21.

The 7 to 8 feet tall superhero walked out of the Avengers HQ building to fans and cast members waiting to see the Hulk, wearing his Quantum Suit from the movie “Avengers: Endgame,” in person, according to Daps Maps.

During the D23 Expo, a convention event for Disney fans at the Anaheim Convention Center, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced the Incredible Hulk would appear at Avengers Campus for a limited time.

The introduction of the Incredible Hulk is due to Walt Disney Imagineering’s “Project Exo.” According to Disneyland News Today, a robotic exoskeleton allows performers to operate non-human characters without being hindered by excessive weight.

Avengers Campus has debuted a variety of Marvel characters, including Scarlet Witch, America Chavez and Loki, to promote film and television series premieres.

For now, the Hulk will only appear at the Avengers Campus location in California and not abroad. The Walt Disney Company hasn’t announced when the Hulk will leave the theme park.

Guests interested in meeting the Hulk or visiting the Disneyland Resort must have a valid park reservation and a theme park ticket.