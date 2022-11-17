Visiting from a galaxy far, far away, the Mandalorian and Grogu will land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland on Friday, the theme park announced.

The company initially announced that the characters would debut at the resort during the September D23 Expo, a Disney fan event but didn’t say how long they would be at the theme park.

Park guests can also see Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren and other characters roaming around the immersive land.

The park also debuted new characters and experiences to celebrate the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Guest can meet the new Black Panther and M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari tribe who attempted to dethrone T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” movie.

The theme park is also celebrating the holiday season with the return of fan-favorite holiday attractions, activities and new offerings.

Guests can enjoy parades, nighttime shows and new food options at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure park.