Soaring inflation, rising rents, costly food — these are problems most Americans are dealing with.

The super-rich, on the other hand, are trying to figure out what to do with all their extra money.

According to a new report from Credit Suisse, the ranks of the world’s “ultra high net worth” individuals — that is, people worth at least $50 million — rose by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200.

The investment bank called this “almost an explosion of wealth” as the rest of the world struggles to get by.

How do the super-rich do it? Not by extraordinary business acumen or investing wizardry.

Rather, they have extensive stock and real estate holdings, and these are two aspects of the economy that have done well during the pandemic.

The number of people in the ultra high net worth bracket has increased by 50% over the last two years, according to the report.

They aren’t the one percent. They aren’t even the one-tenth of a percent.

They’re the richest 0.00004% of the world’s adult population.

And they keep getting richer as the wealth gap turns into a yawning chasm.

“The strong rise in financial assets resulted in an increase in inequality in 2021,” Credit Suisse concluded. “The rise in inequality is probably due to the surge in the value of financial assets during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The richest 1% now control almost half the world’s wealth.

Here in the United States, the number of millionaires increased by 2.5 million — almost half of all newly minted millionaires worldwide.

“This is the largest increase in millionaire numbers recorded for any country in any year this century and reinforces the rapid rise in millionaire numbers seen in the U.S. since 2016,” the report said.

Everyone else? Let them eat cake.