(NEXSTAR) – The average steakhouse usually specializes in all the foods your cardiologist warns you about: large portions of red meat, gooey mac and cheese, towers of fried onion rings, and various vegetables that have been generously creamed (corn or spinach, mostly) before reaching your table.

For the sake of your next angiogram, you probably shouldn’t eat these foods on a regular basis. But if you’re dead-set on disregarding your doctor’s advice, you should at least break your diet at a steakhouse that gets rave reviews.

To help you find the best of the best, Nexstar has asked the analysts at Yelp to determine the top-ranked restaurants within the site’s “steakhouse” category. Using their extensive database of user-generated restaurant ratings, Yelp’s team ultimately identified the best-reviewed chophouses in each state based on the collective tastes of the Yelp community.

Ready to dig in? Take a look below at Yelp’s top-rated steakhouses in every state — many of which have a lovely fish option packed with omega-3s, if you’re so inclined:

Alabama – Jesse’s Restaurant in Magnolia Springs

Alaska – AJ’s Old Town Steakhouse in Homer

Arizona – Cholla Prime Steakhouse & Lounge in Scottsdale

Arkansas – Lost Creek Grill in Hot Springs

California – Little Brazil Steakhouse in Elk Grove

Colorado – CO Ranch House in Glenwood Springs

Connecticut – Max Downtown in Hartford

Delaware – 1776 Steakhouse in Rehoboth Beach

Washington, D.C. – St. Anselm

Florida – La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse in Medley

Georgia – Passador Brazilian Steakhouse in Alpharetta

Hawaii – Tanaka of Tokyo East in Honolulu

Idaho – Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood in Boise

Illinois – Penumbra in Chicago

Indiana – Tony’s of Indianapolis in Indianapolis

Iowa – RC Brazilian Steakhouse in Davenport

Kansas – Hickok’s Steakhouse in Hays

Kentucky – Shades Cafe & Steak House in Middlesboro

Louisiana – 2Johns in Bossier City

Maine – The Lost Fire – Kennebunkport

Maryland – Theo’s Steak, Sides & Spirits in St. Michaels

Massachusetts – Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough

Michigan – Bowdie’s Chophouse in Lansing

Minnesota – Grill Hall Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in Maple Grove

Mississippi – The Rustler in Meridian

Missouri – Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar in St. Louis

Montana – The Continental Divide in Ennis

Nebraska – North 40 Chophouse in North Platte

Nevada – Primal Steakhouse in Las Vegas

New Hampshire – Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester

New Jersey – James On Main in Hackettstown

New Mexico – Antiquity Restaurant in Albuquerque

New York – 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City

North Carolina – Steak 48 in Charlotte

North Dakota – Pirogue Grille in Bismarck

Ohio – The Precinct in Cincinnati

Oklahoma – The Hamilton Supperette and Lounge in Oklahoma City

Oregon – Bos Taurus in Bend

Pennsylvania – Barclay Prime in Philadelphia

Rhode Island – Mill’s Tavern in Providence

South Carolina – Fire and Smoke Gastropub in Myrtle Beach

South Dakota – Powder House Restaurant in Keystone

Tennessee – Porch and Parlor in Memphis

Texas – SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway

Utah – Balcony One in Virgin

Vermont – Ye Olde Tavern in Manchester

Virginia – Aracosia McLean in McLean

Washington – Frasers Gourmet Hideaway in Oak Harbor

West Virginia – Laury’s Restaurant in Charleston

Wisconsin – Eddie Martini’s in Wauwatosa

Wyoming – Miners & Stockmen’s Steakhouse & Spirits in Hartville

It should be noted that Yelp’s analysts based their findings not just on the quality of the ratings and reviews of each steakhouse, but also the “total volume” of reviews — meaning newer steakhouses may be underrepresented.

More information on each of Yelp’s top-rated steakhouses, including a handy map and photos of their dishes, can be found in Yelp’s online collection.