The world’s largest Costco could be coming to the Golden State.

The City of Fresno has released a report of its findings for a 241,000-square-foot complex that would include a member-exclusive store, gas station and car wash, KTLA’s sister station KGPE/KSEE reports.

It would be constructed on Riverside Drive at West Herndon Avenue.

The proposal would need to first be presented to the Fresno City Council to vote on a zoning change for the massive empty lot on the northwest side of the city.

Plans for the world’s largest Costco in Fresno, California. July 2023 (KGPE/KSEE)

The city says the new store will replace the existing Costco on Shaw and Blythe avenues that has been open since 1985.

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who represents the district where it would be built, would not comment on the matter since it is in the “pipeline” for city council action, he said.

Public comment must be submitted before August 25th by emailing Fresno’s supervising planner, Jose Valenzuela, at jose.valenzuela@fresno.gov