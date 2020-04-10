Theft of masks, sanitizer at Naval Medical Center San Diego lead to bag checks for staff

Breaking News
Sailors prepare to admit the first patient aboard the hospital ship Mercy on March 29. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigayle Lutz / U.S. Navy via L.A. Times)

Sailors and civilian staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego are undergoing random bag checks after a supply locker was broken into and raided, a Navy official said.

In addition to the break-in, other supplies have gone missing from the medical center in Balboa Park.

The thefts come as shortages of medical personal protective equipment have been reported at hospitals nationwide, although the Navy says it is not experiencing a shortage of equipment.

“Unfortunately, due to the actions of a few, certain supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer, have gone missing from the medical center,” said Regena Kowitz, a Naval Medical Forces Pacific spokeswoman.

