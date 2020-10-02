Theme park leaders oppose California’s draft reopening rules

Theme park industry leaders in California say they aren’t pleased with proposed reopening guidance being considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.

Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association, says amusement park leaders wanted changes to a draft they reviewed on Thursday and asked Newsom to continue conversations with industry leaders before finalizing the rules.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for the governor’s office, told the Sacramento Bee the state planned to release the guidance Friday.

But a spokeswoman for California’s health and human services agency said Friday that no announcement was immediately expected.

There is mounting pressure from elected officials and industry leaders to let theme parks reopen in California.

Theme parks in California have been closed since March.

The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen” exacerbated the situation for the company.

On Thursday, Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger abruptly resigned from Newsom’s COVID-19 economic task force.