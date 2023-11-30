With mortgage rates hitting a generational high and affordable homes hard to find in major metropolitan areas, many Californians are opting to rent instead of buy.

But even that comes with a steep price tag.

A new study from RentHop, an online apartment rental service, shows that 30 of the most expensive rental zip codes in the United States are in California and, of that, half are in metro Los Angeles.

The company looked at over 1.9 million rental listings nationwide to compile its list. It found New York City remains the most expensive city for renters with 39 of the top 100 zip codes, one more than last year.

Nationally, Miami’s tiny Fisher Island (population 360) has the priciest median rent in the United States of $20,000 per month for two bedrooms, followed by New York’s Westhampton Beach ($18,000/month).

30 of the 100 most expensive zip codes for rentals is in California, according to RentHop. November 2023. (RentHop)

Montecito, California, popular with celebrities (and royalty) ranked 5th with two-bedroom units costing around $10,000/month. Santa Monica ranked 8th at $8,500, an increase of 6% over last year.

RentHop’s Top 100 list also includes several L.A. city zip codes, Beverly Hills and Marina Del Rey.

“The top zip codes are more concentrated compared to a year ago in just seven states,” the company said.

RentHop’s 2023 list of the most expensive zip codes for renters shows 15 Los Angeles area zips in the top 100. (RentHop)

For home buyers, RentHop’s data shows California has 61 of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S., two more than last year. L.A. has the highest number of expensive zip codes per city, with seven followed by Newport Beach with six, and New York City with five.

California voters will, once again, have the opportunity to decide if landlords should face new limitations on how much they can increase rent. Supporters of a statewide rent control measure have gathered enough signatures – more than 600,000 – to put the issue on the 2024 ballot.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected similar measures in 2018 and 2020.