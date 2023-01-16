The downtown L.A. skyline is seen in a file photo. (iStock / Getty Images)

With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it.

An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the rates of unemployment and crime.

Los Angeles was ranked the fourth “best” city to live in, even though doing so can be costly.

Researchers found that the median home price for L.A. is $938,492, and monthly expenses can cost nearly $9,000. The median yearly income for Angelenos is $65,290, according to the report.

With a population of almost 4 million people, navigating L.A. traffic, especially during rush hour, can be a stressful task.

However, living in L.A. doesn’t have to be all bad; the report credited the city’s high-ranking partially due to its proximity to entertainment and leisure venues, high employment opportunities and typically pleasant weather.

California cities that made the list:

Sacramento San Diego San Francisco Los Angeles San Jose Vallejo Oxnard Modesto Fresno Bakersfield

Sacramento was considered the “best” California city to live in, because it’s a “family-friendly” area with reasonable cost of living and residents have access to quality education, the report said.

The city was also ranked high because of its proximity to other Northern California cities while also offering its residents plenty of entertainment and leisure activity options closer to home.