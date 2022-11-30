Christmas light displays are popping up across the Golden State as residents get into the holly, jolly spirit.

U.S. News and World Report considered two Christmas light displays in California to be the “best” in the western U.S. region.

The Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens, located in La Cañada Flintridge, and the Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, located in Riverside, were featured on the list.

Jake Fabricius

The Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens will be available until Jan. 8. Guests interested in seeing the light display can purchase tickets online.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is decorated with 4.5 million twinkly lights and accompanied by about 400 animated figures to celebrate the annual festival, Time Out reported. The event will conclude on Jan. 6, 2023.

Trevor Kamhiriri

Californians can also see Christmas lights at the L.A. Zoo, Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno, Holidays at the Harbor in Dana Point, and other places.

Christmas light displays in Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington State were also included on the list.