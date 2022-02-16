These are the least educated counties in California

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in California.

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

50. Orange County

40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($24,638 median earnings)

High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,824)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($42,420)

Bachelor’s degree: 26% ($64,948)

Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($91,962)

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

49. Placer County

39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,107 median earnings)

High school graduate: 18% ($38,016)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($46,217)

Bachelor’s degree: 26.4% ($74,676)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($91,924)

SD Dirk // Flickr

48. San Diego County

38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,608 median earnings)

High school graduate: 18.2% ($31,615)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,816)

Bachelor’s degree: 23.8% ($61,990)

Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($85,114)

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

47. Nevada County

37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,436 median earnings)

High school graduate: 18.4% ($33,148)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($34,876)

Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($47,185)

Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($70,566)

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

46. Napa County

35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($26,691 median earnings)

High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,418)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($44,616)

Bachelor’s degree: 23.2% ($64,997)

Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($83,228)

Matt314 // Wikicommons

45. Sonoma County

35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,020 median earnings)

High school graduate: 18.7% ($34,010)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($42,390)

Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($57,266)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($71,176)

Basar // Wikicommons

44. San Luis Obispo County

35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,267 median earnings)

High school graduate: 19.9% ($32,376)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($40,697)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.9% ($55,690)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($72,271)

Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

43. Alpine County

34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.8%

High school graduate: 28.1% ($36,250)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($24,091)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($26,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($41,607)

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

42. El Dorado County

34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,359 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21.3% ($35,614)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($43,874)

Bachelor’s degree: 22.6% ($67,004)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($86,003)

Pixabay

41. Santa Barbara County

34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($23,766 median earnings)

High school graduate: 17.8% ($31,386)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($39,455)

Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($59,895)

Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($79,017)

Canva

40. Ventura County

33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,475 median earnings)

High school graduate: 19.2% ($32,179)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($42,848)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($63,967)

Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($87,565)

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

39. Los Angeles County

32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($22,765 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.6% ($30,414)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($37,642)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($57,016)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($81,014)

Canva

38. Sacramento County

30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,334 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,634)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($39,206)

Bachelor’s degree: 20.4% ($59,404)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($80,370)

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

37. Humboldt County

30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,053 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,711)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,551)

Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($37,894)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($57,386)

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

36. Mono County

28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,236 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.2% ($31,400)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($36,907)

Bachelor’s degree: 21% ($44,546)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($50,714)

Canva

35. Butte County

27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,128 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.5% ($29,274)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.6% ($31,245)

Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($52,405)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,784)

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

34. Inyo County

27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,563 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,589)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($34,743)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($52,803)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,682)

Canva

33. Solano County

26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,130 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.8% ($38,251)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($45,586)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($62,573)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($80,063)

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#32. Monterey County

24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 28.5% ($22,311 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.3% ($31,107)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,640)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($57,550)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($81,640)

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

31. Mariposa County

24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,842 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.4% ($28,152)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,787)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($43,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($47,791)

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

30. Mendocino County

24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,044 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25% ($30,638)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($30,906)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($35,429)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($50,820)

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

29. Plumas County

23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($17,639 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.1% ($31,694)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 45.4% ($40,082)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($45,795)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,594)

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

28. Siskiyou County

23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($19,384 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.5% ($28,646)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,491)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($39,399)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,320)

Daniel Orth // Flickr

27. Riverside County

22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,027 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.9% ($32,022)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($39,294)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($54,710)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($80,929)

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

26. Shasta County

22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,108 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,070)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($32,588)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($49,795)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($64,519)

David Jordan // Wikicommons

25. Fresno County

21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24% ($20,197 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,743)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($34,388)

Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($53,798)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($78,501)

Canva

24. San Bernardino County

21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($24,816 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,587)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($37,961)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($54,341)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($75,361)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

23. Tuolumne County

20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($21,261 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,311)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.9% ($37,240)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($54,034)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($76,901)

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

22. San Benito County

19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($26,340 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.8% ($36,580)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($43,796)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($64,555)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($85,484)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

21. Trinity County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($15,987 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,668)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38% ($31,173)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($36,111)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($26,563)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

20. Amador County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,893 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.5% ($36,402)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.3% ($41,289)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($41,010)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($80,794)

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

19. San Joaquin County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,030 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.3% ($33,788)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($42,267)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($57,875)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($79,262)

Canva

18. Calaveras County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,784 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28% ($29,484)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.8% ($40,736)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($62,581)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($70,706)

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

17. Sutter County

18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($20,687 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.3% ($30,854)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($37,319)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($53,344)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($72,292)

16. Sierra County

16. Sierra County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($18,636 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.7% ($21,705)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 42.8% ($32,950)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,700)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($44,405)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

15. Yuba County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($24,301 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.6% ($35,894)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($38,216)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($49,502)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($71,103)

Public Domain

14. Stanislaus County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($26,090 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,874)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($39,203)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($62,524)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($84,366)

nickchapman // Wikicommons

13. Kern County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($21,727 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,312)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,109)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($61,227)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($82,063)

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

12. Tehama County

15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($25,099 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,434)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($29,459)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($46,196)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($64,219)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

11. Lake County

15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($22,483 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.5% ($26,312)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.8% ($30,727)

Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($54,861)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,500)

Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

10. Modoc County

15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($25,806 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33% ($27,168)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,786)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($46,944)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7%

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

9. Imperial County

15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 30.3% ($17,025 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.3% ($26,626)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,468)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($43,476)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($72,366)

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

8. Colusa County

15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 28.8% ($26,989 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.2% ($33,563)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,378)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($51,335)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,214)

Canva

Del Norte County

14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,977 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($24,694)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($31,822)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($47,813)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($72,672)

Armona // Wikicommons

6. Kings County

14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.6% ($22,391 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.3% ($31,838)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,542)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($56,425)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($76,636)

Public Domain

5. Madera County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 28.1% ($20,699 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.9% ($30,326)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($32,311)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($57,130)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($64,677)

Canva

4. Tulare County

14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 29.2% ($19,465 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.5% ($29,455)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($33,501)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($54,785)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($78,869)

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

3. Glenn County

14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($26,102 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,932)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($27,166)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($54,487)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($62,396)

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

2. Merced County

13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 30.9% ($25,806 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.3% ($30,403)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,530)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,728)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,366)

Getty Images

1. Lassen County

12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($30,448 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.5% ($40,233)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($42,236)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,327)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($62,500)